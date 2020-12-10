Marquette, Oklahoma State among Andy Katz’s most surprising college basketball teams | FOX Sports
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Andy Katz breaks down his latest college basketball tier rankings including his most impressive teams, Iowa and Illinois, and his most surprising teams, Clemson and Oklahoma State.
