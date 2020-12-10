Global  
 

Will Baltimore’s defense be able to pressure Baker Mayfield?

FOX Sports Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Will Baltimore’s defense be able to pressure Baker Mayfield?Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz break down Baltimore's match-up against Cleveland. Schwartz says that if Baltimore can pressure Baker Mayfield he will not be able to make plays whereas McIntyre questions whether or not Baltimore's defense will be able to get to Mayfield.
