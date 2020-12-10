Will Baltimore’s defense be able to pressure Baker Mayfield?
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz break down Baltimore's match-up against Cleveland. Schwartz says that if Baltimore can pressure Baker Mayfield he will not be able to make plays whereas McIntyre questions whether or not Baltimore's defense will be able to get to Mayfield.
Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz break down Baltimore's match-up against Cleveland. Schwartz says that if Baltimore can pressure Baker Mayfield he will not be able to make plays whereas McIntyre questions whether or not Baltimore's defense will be able to get to Mayfield.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources