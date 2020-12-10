Man Utd for life – Rashford wishes to retire at Old Trafford

Global  
 

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford said he would like to retire at Old Trafford, insisting it “wouldn’t sit right” to wear another club’s shirt. Rashford, who joined United as a seven-year-old, emerged from the youth team in 2015 and has since established himself as one of the stars of the Premier League. The 23-year-old academy […]
