Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hole-in-one helps Amy Olson claim early lead at U.S. Women's Open

CBC.ca Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Amy Olson got back to under par with one swing, an 8-iron for a hole-in-one on her seventh hole Thursday, and kept right on going until she had a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the U.S. Women's Open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Thrillist - Published
News video: Ghost Kitchen: One of NYC's Most Iconic Restaurants Is Now Open for Takeout

Ghost Kitchen: One of NYC's Most Iconic Restaurants Is Now Open for Takeout 04:03

 In this episode of Ghost Kitchen, we visit the legendary Rao's in East Harlem, NY. A favorite haunt of celebrities, politicians, and professional athletes, Rao's is known as one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world. But since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, co-owner Ron Straci and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch [Video]

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch

What really happened to Shannan Gilbert, the woman who sparked an investigation into the Long Island serial killer? According to her sister, Sherre Gilbert, she believes her sibling was murdered by the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:47Published
Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment [Video]

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment

At the end of an otherwise "crazy" year, DISH Media sees a way forward after strong momentum in the growth of addressable TV ad sales. In June, DISH Media told Beet.TV it was selling 60% of ads..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:21Published
Americans are using these tricks to cheer themselves up in lockdown [Video]

Americans are using these tricks to cheer themselves up in lockdown

Eight in 10 Americans are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 census-balanced Americans about how they've coped with the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published