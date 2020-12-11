Hole-in-one helps Amy Olson claim early lead at U.S. Women's Open
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Amy Olson got back to under par with one swing, an 8-iron for a hole-in-one on her seventh hole Thursday, and kept right on going until she had a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the U.S. Women's Open.
