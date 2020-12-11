Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs ENG schedule: All you need to know about England's tour of India

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
England will play 12 international matches -- four Tests, three One-day Internationals, and five Twenty20s -- on their tour of India in February-March, and Ahmedabad will host seven of those, including a pink ball day-night Test. All the matches will be played at only three venues -- Chennai and Pune are the others -- and in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions [Video]

IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating "South India Temple Tour" Bharat Darshan Yatra for 7 nights/8 days, keeping all COVID-19 precautions during journey. South India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
Jos Buttler: England are prepared for different kind of South Africa tour [Video]

Jos Buttler: England are prepared for different kind of South Africa tour

England vice-captain Jos Buttler has emphasised the strength of the off-fieldsupport available to players as they tour under Covid-19 restrictions. Englandtravel to South Africa on Monday for a trip..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published