Lo Celso is back to his best for Tottenham – Mourinho
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho believes Giovani Lo Celso has shown he is back to his best after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp. Lo Celso scored his fourth goal of the Europa League campaign as Spurs secured top spot in Group J on Thursday. The Argentina international also had more key passes (four), shots (four), passes in […]
