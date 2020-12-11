Global  
 

Lo Celso is back to his best for Tottenham – Mourinho

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020
Jose Mourinho believes Giovani Lo Celso has shown he is back to his best after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp. Lo Celso scored his fourth goal of the Europa League campaign as Spurs secured top spot in Group J on Thursday. The Argentina international also had more key passes (four), shots (four), passes in […]
