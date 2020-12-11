Phillies hire longtime exec Dave Dombrowski to lead baseball operations: reports
Friday, 11 December 2020
The Philadelphia Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision.
