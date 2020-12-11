Aaron Donald on tying Derrick Thomas for most sacks in first seven seasons: ‘It’s a blessing’
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Aaron Donald spoke with Erin Andrews following the Los Angeles Rams' convincing win over the New England Patriots where he had two sacks. Donald talked about playing as a cohesive defense and tying Derrick Thomas for the most sacks in his first seven seasons with 85.
