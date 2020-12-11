Global  
 

Aaron Donald on tying Derrick Thomas for most sacks in first seven seasons: ‘It’s a blessing’

FOX Sports Friday, 11 December 2020
Aaron Donald on tying Derrick Thomas for most sacks in first seven seasons: ‘It’s a blessing’Aaron Donald spoke with Erin Andrews following the Los Angeles Rams' convincing win over the New England Patriots where he had two sacks. Donald talked about playing as a cohesive defense and tying Derrick Thomas for the most sacks in his first seven seasons with 85.
