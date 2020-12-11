Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CL: Karim Benzema double powers Real Madrid into Last 16

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League Last 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday, easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane. Madrid started in third place, at risk of failing to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League 05:49

 Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'We played a great match', says Zidane, as Real and Moenchengladbach both progress [Video]

'We played a great match', says Zidane, as Real and Moenchengladbach both progress

COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCES BY ZINEDINE ZIDANE AND MARCO ROSE SHOWS:

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Three Things We Learned

 Real Madrid have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League this season after their win against Borussia Monchengladbach at home on Wednesday...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsDNA

News24.com | Karim Benzema takes Real Madrid into Champions League last 16

 Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League last 16 with a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, easing...
News24

Real Madrid, Atletico into Champions League last 16 as PSG win suspended game

 Karim Benzema sent Real Madrid through to the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday alongside their rivals Atletico, while Neymar scored a hat-trick as...
Japan Today Also reported by •DNA