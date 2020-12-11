CL: Karim Benzema double powers Real Madrid into Last 16
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League Last 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday, easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane. Madrid started in third place, at risk of failing to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history,...
