ISL: East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC play out goalless draw

SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point in an ISL tie here on Thursday.



East Bengal’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh was given the marching orders following a second yellow card in the 25th minute but their defence led by Mohammed Irshad stayed compact.



