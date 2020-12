You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Tom Brady has not been good this year' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs loss to Rams in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night 27-24 despite rushing for less than 2 yards per carry. Jared Goff picked apart the Tampa secondary for 376 Yards and 3 Touchdowns,.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:42 Published 2 weeks ago