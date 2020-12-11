‘I love this kid’: Joe Cole raves about 19-year-old Chelsea FC starlet
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Joe Cole has lavished praise on Billy Gilmour following his impressive performance for Chelsea FC in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar in midweek. The 19-year-old midfielder made his first appearance of the season for Frank Lampard’s men when he started against the Russian side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and helped Chelsea […]
Joe Cole has lavished praise on Billy Gilmour following his impressive performance for Chelsea FC in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar in midweek. The 19-year-old midfielder made his first appearance of the season for Frank Lampard’s men when he started against the Russian side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and helped Chelsea […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources