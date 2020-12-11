|
|
Villa talisman Grealish is wowing us all, says boss Smith
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Dean Smith claims Jack Grealish is starting to hit ‘awe-inspiring’ levels for Villa ahead of Saturday’s derby at Wolves.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Smith: Grealish, Barkley issue behind Villa 01:25
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Smith: Grealish long way off Gazza
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has played down comparisons between Jack Grealish and Paul Gascoigne.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:37Published
Related news from verified sources
|
66902462
Villa boss Dean Smith has confirmed Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley will not face punishment despite breaching coronavirus restrictions last weekend.
Express and Star
|