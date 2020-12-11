Global  
 

Villa talisman Grealish is wowing us all, says boss Smith

Express and Star Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Dean Smith claims Jack Grealish is starting to hit ‘awe-inspiring’ levels for Villa ahead of Saturday’s derby at Wolves.
 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has played down comparisons between Jack Grealish and Paul Gascoigne.

 Villa boss Dean Smith has confirmed Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley will not face punishment despite breaching coronavirus restrictions last weekend.
Express and Star