Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rejigged NBA schedule likely to alter makeup of Canada's men's team

CBC.ca Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Canada had expected to field its best men's basketball team in history this past summer. But the global pandemic wiped out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, pushing them back a year to this summer, and left huge question marks about exactly who will be able to compete.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like