Rio Ferdinand rates Liverpool FC’s chances of winning the Champions League this season

The Sport Review Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC are second favourites to win the Champions League this season. The Reds finished their Champions League group-stage campaign with a 1-1 draw with Danish side FC Midtjylland after Mohamed Salah’s first-minute penalty was cancelled out by Alexander Scholz. Liverpool FC ended at the top of Champions League Group D ahead […]
