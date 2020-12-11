Marcus Rashford says he will never leave Manchester United as it ‘wouldn’t sit right’ wearing another club’s shirt
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford has admitted he cannot see himself at another club and would like to remain at Manchester United for the remainder of his career. The 23-year-old has been a key part of the Red Devils’ first team ever since he broke onto the scene under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 campaign. The England […]
