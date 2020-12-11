Global  
 

Marcus Rashford says he will never leave Manchester United as it ‘wouldn’t sit right’ wearing another club’s shirt

Marcus Rashford has admitted he cannot see himself at another club and would like to remain at Manchester United for the remainder of his career. The 23-year-old has been a key part of the Red Devils’ first team ever since he broke onto the scene under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 campaign. The England […]
 Marcus Rashford says he can only see himself playing for Manchester United after picking up the Sport for Social Change award at British Sports Awards for his campaign against child poverty.

