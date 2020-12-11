IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma passes fitness Test, set to fly to Australia
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Star India batsman Rohit Sharma is set to take part in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia after passing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
It has been learnt that Sharma, who had injured his hamstring during the Indian Premier League (IPL), cleared the fitness test on Friday...
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...