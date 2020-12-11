Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma passes fitness Test, set to fly to Australia

Friday, 11 December 2020
Star India batsman Rohit Sharma is set to take part in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia after passing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

It has been learnt that Sharma, who had injured his hamstring during the Indian Premier League (IPL), cleared the fitness test on Friday...
