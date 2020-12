You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cavani and Martial to miss Leipzig trip



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani will both miss their Champions League match in Germany against RB Leipzig. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:57 Published 2 weeks ago Can clubs educate players better?



Clubs can do more to educate players from abroad says Sue Smith, as Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani faces a FA probe into a post on his Instagram story. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago