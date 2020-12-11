Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev in heated weigh-in clash after Bulgarian’s team taunt angry champion who fires back
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev unexpectedly clashed at the weigh in before their heavyweight title fight on Friday. Members from the Bulgarian heavyweight’s team taunted as the champion stepped onto the scales, provoking a reaction. Joshua seemingly told Pulev to tell his team to calm down, but the challenger refused to take that advice on […]
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev unexpectedly clashed at the weigh in before their heavyweight title fight on Friday. Members from the Bulgarian heavyweight’s team taunted as the champion stepped onto the scales, provoking a reaction. Joshua seemingly told Pulev to tell his team to calm down, but the challenger refused to take that advice on […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources