Anthony Joshua is ‘fastest combination puncher at heavyweight since Mike Tyson,’ according to Tony Bellew who claims AJ will beat Tyson Fury

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Tony Bellew has declared that he believes Anthony Joshua is the fastest combination puncher the heavyweight division has seen since Mike Tyson reigned as king. The former WBC cruiserweight champion is backing AJ to beat Tyson Fury should they meet as planned next year, and explained his reasoning on talkSPORT. Bellew told White and Jordan […]
 Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

