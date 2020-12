FAU vs. Southern Miss odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model on 50-31 run SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Southern Miss vs. FAU on Thursday 10,000 times

CBS Sports 3 days ago





Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model on 50-31 run SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times

CBS Sports 3 days ago