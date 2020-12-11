Wimbledon champ, Tennis Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo passes away at 84

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, has died. He was 84.



Citing Olmedo's son, Alejandro Jr., the Hall of Fame said Thursday that Olmedo died of brain cancer on Wednesday.



Alejandro Alex Olmedo was born in...