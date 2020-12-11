Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United v Manchester City LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of derby clash as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to save job

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manchester United host rivals Manchester City in a Premier League blockbuster this Saturday. United are sixth in the top-flight table and lead near-neighbours City by a point and a place. The Red Devils have won four on the bounce in the league, including a 3-1 victory at West Ham last weekend. But the pressure continues […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge

Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge 02:41

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he was happy with his side's defence and admitted that the team's performance was the best derby display of his time in charge after drawing 0-0 with Manchester City in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Solskjaer the right manager to take Man Utd forward? [Video]

Is Solskjaer the right manager to take Man Utd forward?

After a 0-0 draw in the Manchester derby, Micah Richards questioned whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to take Man Utd forward. Former teammates of the Man Utd manager, Roy Keane and Gary..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 09:29Published
Nev: City look bored; Keane: No title winners [Video]

Nev: City look bored; Keane: No title winners

Gary Neville insists some Man City players look bored, while Roy Keane said this City side don't look like title winners after the dour 0-0 draw in the Manchester derby.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:58Published
Guardiola: It was a good point [Video]

Guardiola: It was a good point

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he was pleased with a point against a strong Manchester United team after there goalless draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

RB Leipzig v Manchester United LIVE commentary: Full coverage as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co face crucial Champions League clash

 Manchester United face a crucial Champions League trip to RB Leipzig this week as they strive to reach the knockout phase. After losing 3-1 at home to Paris...
talkSPORT

Pep Guardiola tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'when we lose, we have to be sacked'

Pep Guardiola tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'when we lose, we have to be sacked' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure ahead of the derby at Old Trafford, but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not offering...
Daily Star

Man Utd 0-0 Man City: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team are improving after derby draw

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team are showing signs of improvement after a 0-0 draw with Manchester City at Old Trafford.
BBC Sport