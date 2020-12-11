Manchester United v Manchester City LIVE commentary and team news: Full coverage of derby clash as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to save job
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Manchester United host rivals Manchester City in a Premier League blockbuster this Saturday. United are sixth in the top-flight table and lead near-neighbours City by a point and a place. The Red Devils have won four on the bounce in the league, including a 3-1 victory at West Ham last weekend. But the pressure continues […]
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he was happy with his side's defence and admitted that the team's performance was the best derby display of his time in charge after drawing 0-0 with Manchester City in the Premier League.