Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewandowski facing Messi, Ronaldo for FIFA best player award

CBC.ca Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
It's Robert Lewandowski's turn to try to stop Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the FIFA best player award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards

Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards 03:25

 File footage of some of the finalists for this year's FIFA Best Awards including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewandowski crowned; Ronaldo unimpressed [Video]

Lewandowski crowned; Ronaldo unimpressed

There were smiles all round as FIFA President Gianni Infantino surprised Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski with the Best Men's Player award - except on the face of beaten finalist Cristiano..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published
Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player? [Video]

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

 The award is voted on by members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.
Hindu

Lewandowski, Messi, Ron for FIFA best player award

 The three finalists for FIFA's 'The Best' awards were named on Friday with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men's list. The...
Mid-Day

Ronaldo's livid reaction after losing Best Men's Player award to Lewandowski

Ronaldo's livid reaction after losing Best Men's Player award to Lewandowski Robert Lewandowski was awarded Fifa's The Best Men's Player ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after leading Bayern Munich to Champions League glory...
Daily Star