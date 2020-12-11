|
Lewandowski facing Messi, Ronaldo for FIFA best player award
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
It's Robert Lewandowski's turn to try to stop Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the FIFA best player award.
