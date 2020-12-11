Shannon Sharpe: Paul George's $190M extension makes sense for PG, but not for Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED



Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago

Chris Broussard: Ty Lue can fix LA Clippers' problems with Kawhi & Paul George | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and how they can overcome their problems. Ty Lue is still a hot topic and Broussard feels he can be the fix the Clippers, Kawhi.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:25 Published 1 week ago