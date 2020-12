Shannon Sharpe: Paul George's $190M extension makes sense for PG, but not for Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Los Angeles Clippers have gone all in on Paul George. The Clippers and George have agreed to a 4-year max extension that is worth 190 million dollars. That locks him in alongside Kawhi Leonard who still has another 2 years on his current deal with the Clippers. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Paul George's contract with the Clippers.