Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Red Bull junior Vips to race in Formula 2 next year

Autosport Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has confirmed that junior driver Juri Vips will race in Formula 2 next year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Formula E Porsche Team Valencia Pre-Season Test

Formula E Porsche Team Valencia Pre-Season Test 01:47

 The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team traveled to the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia this week, where they successfully completed their last tests before the start of the next season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The No. 36 and No. 99 Porsche 99X Electrics have driven a total of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss [Video]

EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss

Low-cost carrier easyJet has slumped to the first ever full-year loss in its25-year history as the coronavirus crisis sent it nosediving into the red by£1.27 billion. The group’s pre-tax loss for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Pro football freestyler Mélody Donchet crowned 2020 Red Bull Street Style winner [Video]

Pro football freestyler Mélody Donchet crowned 2020 Red Bull Street Style winner

30-year-old Mélody Donchet combined technical moves with flair like breakdance spins to become the first athlete of any gender to claim four titles of the Red Bull Street Style Championship.

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Vips, Buemi to test for Red Bull at Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test

 Red Bull Racing has named Juri Vips and Sebastien Buemi as its line-up for next week's Formula 1 post season test at Abu Dhabi
Autosport

Former Red Bull driver urges Marko to sign Perez

Former Red Bull driver urges Marko to sign Perez Dec.7 - The team that is ousting Sakhir GP winner Sergio Perez says the Mexican "deserves a place in Formula 1". 30-year-old Perez, who after Mercedes' problems...
F1-Fansite