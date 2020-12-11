Watch Eddie Hearn’s jokey response after being shouted at by Kubrat Pulev team member during Anthony Joshua weigh-in
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn had a funny response when things kicked off during the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in on Friday. The heavyweights clashed on stage as members from the Bulgarian heavyweight’s team taunted the champion, which provoked a reaction. 🤣🤣🤣@EddieHearn @DarrenBarker82 @ChrisLloydTV #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/F9DnS2TaGI — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 11, 2020 Joshua seemingly told Pulev to tell his team […]
Eddie Hearn had a funny response when things kicked off during the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in on Friday. The heavyweights clashed on stage as members from the Bulgarian heavyweight’s team taunted the champion, which provoked a reaction. 🤣🤣🤣@EddieHearn @DarrenBarker82 @ChrisLloydTV #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/F9DnS2TaGI — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 11, 2020 Joshua seemingly told Pulev to tell his team […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources