Fans make same point after Jack Grealish transfer admission Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Jack Grealish is enjoying a stunning spell of form for Aston Villa and England and manager Dean Smith was asked about his captain's future in an interview this week. Jack Grealish is enjoying a stunning spell of form for Aston Villa and England and manager Dean Smith was asked about his captain's future in an interview this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arsenal fans respond to Piers Morgan's triple Aston Villa transfer proposal Latest Aston Villa transfer news as Arsenal fans react to Piers Morgan's proposal that Mikel Arteta's side should make a move for Jack Grealish after his fine...

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago