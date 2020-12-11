Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd Mayweather gives funny answer when asked who wins Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Britain now rules the heavyweight division and even Floyd Mayweather has been forced to sit up and take notice. At the start of the year, the retired 50-0 boxing legend visited on a tour of the UK to do a multitude of fan Q&A events. During one of these shows, Mayweather was quizzed for his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match [Video]

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

On December 6th, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:11Published
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul [Video]

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published