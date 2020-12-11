Floyd Mayweather gives funny answer when asked who wins Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match



On December 6th, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED



Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul



Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago