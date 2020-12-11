Global  
 

Watch when Anthony Joshua was put on spot by awkward question from little girl during visit to Nigeria slum

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020
Anthony Joshua was mobbed by supporters when he visited the Makoko slum in Lagos, Nigeria in July 2019. The unified heavyweight champion had just been dethroned by Andy Ruiz Jr at the time and travelled to Nigeria to spend time with his family who originated from the country. 🙌🇳🇬 Anthony Joshua receives a hero's welcome […]
