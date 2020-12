It's Bowl Season! Let's speculate on who's coming to the Fiesta (spoiler alert: USC) Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Process of elimination is an effective tool when predicting bowl matchups. BYU, Cincinnati and Indiana all make a lot of sense as Fiesta Bowl options.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like