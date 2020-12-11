Bristol City 29/20 to beat Rotherham in Saturday’s Championship matchup

Global  
 

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Bristol City win Odds: 29/20 @ 888sport Looking to build off of theie eye-catching victory in midweek, Bristol City will make the trip to a struggling Rotherham on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Rotherham might have managed to draw an end to November by snatching a point off of title-chasers Bournemouth, […]
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: New art in Bristol sparks rumours it could be a Banksy

New art in Bristol sparks rumours it could be a Banksy 00:52

 A new piece of art has appeared on the side of a house in Bristol this morning (10/12) - sparking rumours it could be a Banksy.The elusive artist is from the city and is known for creating new works without anyone catching him in the act.An image of an old woman sneezing without covering her mouth...

