No. 8 Creighton holds off Nebraska to remain perfect at home, 98-74 Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The 8th ranked Creighton Bluejays held off a strong first-half push from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Bluejays had five players score in double figures. Nebraska's Teddy Allen dropped a game-high 26 points.

