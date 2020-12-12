9 months after pause, basketball returns to NBA arenas with pre-season action

Global  
 

The NBA preseason — a truncated 49-game, nine-day sprint — opened Friday with a five-game slate, action returning to NBA arenas for the first time in exactly nine months.
