9 months after pause, basketball returns to NBA arenas with pre-season action
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The NBA preseason — a truncated 49-game, nine-day sprint — opened Friday with a five-game slate, action returning to NBA arenas for the first time in exactly nine months.
