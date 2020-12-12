Man City´s De Bruyne wary of Man Utd after Champions League exit
Kevin De Bruyne is wary of a Manchester United response as Manchester City seek to avoid more derby pain in the Premier League. City make the trip to Old Trafford for Saturday’s showdown against United, who were bundled out of the Champions League via the group stage on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United are […]
