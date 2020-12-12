Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wall, Cousins give hints of All-Star form in debuts

ESPN Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins showed flashes of their All-Star form in their preseason debut with the Houston Rockets on Friday night, when Wall had 13 points and nine assists and Cousins had 14 points and five rebounds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like