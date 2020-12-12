Global  
 

Luka Garza drains six three pointers, scores 34 as Iowa throttles Iowa State, 105-77

FOX Sports Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Luka Garza drains six three pointers, scores 34 as Iowa throttles Iowa State, 105-77Luka Garza delivered another huge game for the Iowa Hawkeyes as his 34 points and 3 rebounds fueled his team in a, 105-77, thrashing of the Iowa State Cyclones. Garza did all of his damage in just 17 minutes of play, even scoring 21 straight for the Hawkeyes in the second half.
