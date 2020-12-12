Luka Garza drains six three pointers, scores 34 as Iowa throttles Iowa State, 105-77 Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Luka Garza delivered another huge game for the Iowa Hawkeyes as his 34 points and 3 rebounds fueled his team in a, 105-77, thrashing of the Iowa State Cyclones. Garza did all of his damage in just 17 minutes of play, even scoring 21 straight for the Hawkeyes in the second half.

