‘Not good enough’: Bruno Fernandes makes honest admission to Man United fans

The Sport Review Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
‘Not good enough’: Bruno Fernandes makes honest admission to Man United fansBruno Fernandes has taken to social media to admit that Manchester United were simply “not good enough” as they were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany as they failed to reach the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club competition. Manchester […]
