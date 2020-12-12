‘Not good enough’: Bruno Fernandes makes honest admission to Man United fans Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to admit that Manchester United were simply “not good enough” as they were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany as they failed to reach the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club competition. Manchester […] Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to admit that Manchester United were simply “not good enough” as they were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany as they failed to reach the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club competition. Manchester […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat



Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:47 Published 3 weeks ago Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy



Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago

