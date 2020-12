News24.com | Pucovski ruled out, Harris called up to Aussie Test squad

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kamala Harris spokeswoman, flight crew member test positive for COVID-19



Kamala Harris spokeswoman, flight crew member test positive for COVID-19 Credit: nypost Duration: 00:44 Published on October 15, 2020 Kamala Harris Cancels Travel After Staff Members Test Positive For Covid-19



Kamala Harris canceling all campaign travel through this weekend, after two people involved with the campaign test positive for Covid-19. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:44 Published on October 15, 2020