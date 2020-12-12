Global  
 

Fit-again Lewis Hamilton super excited to be back

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A happy Lewis Hamilton said he was super excited to be back in action on Friday after he was second-fastest for Mercedes behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas in practice for this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion, who missed last weekend's action-packed Sakhir Grand Prix due to a bout of COVID-19, admitted...
