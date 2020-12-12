Rumour Has It: Man Utd and Man City battle for Dortmund´s Haaland, Szoboszlai set to join Leipzig Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Erling Haaland continues to dominate headlines. Haaland’s exploits for Borussia Dortmund has reportedly attracted interest from Europe’s elite. Will he decide between the two Manchester giants? TOP STORY – HAALAND WANTED IN MANCHESTER Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City are set to go head-to-head to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland , according to the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

