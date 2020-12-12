Global  
 

Smith makes Grealish admission as Villa fans propose Dele Alli deal

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Smith makes Grealish admission as Villa fans propose Dele Alli dealAston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive including Dean Smith on Jack Grealish future, John McGinn pens new contract and Tottenham's Dele Alli proposed as target.
 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions.

