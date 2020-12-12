Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua laughs as Kubrat Pulev ROARS at him backstage and AJ insists only a PSYCHOPATH would sleep better than him

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The heated confrontation between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev at yesterday’s weigh-in continued backstage as the Bulgarian roared in AJ’s face. Joshua went head-to-head with his opponent on Friday as the Brit prepares to put his heavyweight titles on the line at Wembley Arena on Saturday night – and it kicked off. AJ told Pulev […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua work out ahead of world heavyweight fight

Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua work out ahead of world heavyweight fight 00:50

 Kubrat Pulev's live work-out ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight fight withAnthony Joshua at Wembley's SSE Arena

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Joshua admits 'I must be a good psychopath as I’m sleeping like a baby'

Anthony Joshua admits 'I must be a good psychopath as I’m sleeping like a baby' Anthony Joshua insists he hasn't lost his "killer instinct" after going the distance with Andy Ruiz Jnr as he prepares to prove it against Kubrat Pulev
Daily Star