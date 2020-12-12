Anthony Joshua laughs as Kubrat Pulev ROARS at him backstage and AJ insists only a PSYCHOPATH would sleep better than him
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The heated confrontation between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev at yesterday’s weigh-in continued backstage as the Bulgarian roared in AJ’s face. Joshua went head-to-head with his opponent on Friday as the Brit prepares to put his heavyweight titles on the line at Wembley Arena on Saturday night – and it kicked off. AJ told Pulev […]
