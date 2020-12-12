Global  
 

Chelsea predicted XI vs Everton: Frank Lampard’s possible starting line-up as striker aims to continue good form

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday night as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions.  In that run Frank Lampard’s side have won eight of their last 10 matches which has seen them progress to the the next stage of the Champions League and […]
 Frank Lampard and Carlo Ancelotti won the league and cup double together at Chelsea in 2010 - and they will go head to head on Saturday when the London club visit Everton.

Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC's Premier League title chances ahead of Everton trip

 Frank Lampard has appeared to play down the chances of his Chelsea FC team challenging for the Premier League title this season as he prepares his side for their...
The Sport Review