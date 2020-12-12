Chelsea predicted XI vs Everton: Frank Lampard’s possible starting line-up as striker aims to continue good form
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday night as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions. In that run Frank Lampard’s side have won eight of their last 10 matches which has seen them progress to the the next stage of the Champions League and […]
Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday night as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions. In that run Frank Lampard’s side have won eight of their last 10 matches which has seen them progress to the the next stage of the Champions League and […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources