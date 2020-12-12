Global  
 

Peter Drury saw Arsenal’s Invincibles, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Real Madrid Galacticos – but Manchester United’s treble winners are the best he’s seen

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020
Arsenal’s Invincibles were pretty good, Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp aren’t doing half bad either, but it’s Manchester United’s treble winning side who are the best of the lot. This is the view of legendary commentator Peter Drury, who in his excellent career has seen his fair share of elite sides. He was keen to point […]
