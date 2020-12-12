Peter Drury saw Arsenal’s Invincibles, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Real Madrid Galacticos – but Manchester United’s treble winners are the best he’s seen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return



A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago Klopp: Fans in stadium is a sign of progress



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that fans being allowed back in stadiumsis a sign of small steps being made on the road back to normality. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago