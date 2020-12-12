The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for Wolves
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa team news - It's match day at Molineux as the two West Midlands rivals lock horns as they both bid to get back to winning ways.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa team news - It's match day at Molineux as the two West Midlands rivals lock horns as they both bid to get back to winning ways.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources