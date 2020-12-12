Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for Wolves

Walsall Advertiser Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa team news - It's match day at Molineux as the two West Midlands rivals lock horns as they both bid to get back to winning ways.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Smith: Grealish, Barkley issue behind Villa

Smith: Grealish, Barkley issue behind Villa 01:25

 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Smith: No fans a big blow for Villa [Video]

Smith: No fans a big blow for Villa

Dean Smith says Aston Villa fans have been ‘sadly missed’ at Villa Park and is disappointed they cannot return after Birmingham was placed in tier three.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
'Villa have still made good start' [Video]

'Villa have still made good start'

Dean Smith thinks Aston Villa, who face Arsenal this weekend, have still had a good start to the season despite losing their last two games and conceding seven goals in the process.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Alan Hutton sends message to Villa boss Dean Smith ahead of Wolves

Alan Hutton sends message to Villa boss Dean Smith ahead of Wolves Aston Villa's most recent Premier League clash against Newcastle United was postponed meaning they take on rivals Wolves having last played at the end of...
Tamworth Herald

Dean Smith must unleash “high-calibre” AVFC player vs Wolves amid injury update – opinion

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith must unleash Ross Barkley against Wolverhampton Wanderers amid reports the Chelsea loanee could return from a hamstring injury.
Football FanCast

Ross Barkley set to return to Aston Villa team for Wolves clash

 Latest Aston Villa injury news as Ross Barkley is reportedly in line to return to Dean Smith's matchday squad for the Premier League clash with Wolverhampton...
Walsall Advertiser