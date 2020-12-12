Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nine yellow cards, two sending offs, stoppage-time penalty – Mike Dean’s busy afternoon as he reaches milestone in Aston Villa’s win at Wolves

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Premier League icon Mike Dean ‘achieved’ a personal milestone during Aston Villa’s fiery win at Wolves on Saturday lunchtime. Dean, who’s been officiating in the Premier League since 2000, reached his 3,000th yellow card as the two Midlands sides locked horns at Molineux. Villa defender Matty Cash was the recipient of the historic caution as […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Smith: No fans a big blow for Villa [Video]

Smith: No fans a big blow for Villa

Dean Smith says Aston Villa fans have been ‘sadly missed’ at Villa Park and is disappointed they cannot return after Birmingham was placed in tier three.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
'Villa have still made good start' [Video]

'Villa have still made good start'

Dean Smith thinks Aston Villa, who face Arsenal this weekend, have still had a good start to the season despite losing their last two games and conceding seven goals in the process.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Mike Dean reaches yellow card milestone, as El Ghazi wins it for Villa

 El-Ghazi kept his cool to drill home a late penalty and earn Villa another away win - but it was ref Mike Dean who grabbed the headlines
Team Talk