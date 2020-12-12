Florida’s Kyle Trask & Kyle Pitts are one of the best duos in the country; Brady Quinn breaks down why
Florida Gators' quarterback/tight end duo of Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts rank umong one of the best combinations in the country according to Brady Qunn. Quinn explains why this duo works so well, and Urban Meyer explains how the LSU Tigers should go about trying to stop them.
