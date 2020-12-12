Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day: ‘We have a lot of opportunity moving forward to show America how good we are’
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Ohio State Buckeyes' Head Coach Ryan Day joins Big Noon Kickoff to discuss the Big Ten Championship game and preparing for their match-up against the Northwestern Wildcats. He talks about his team facing adversity and having a team that is continuously getting stronger.
